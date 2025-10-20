Israel’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) at the Ministry of Defense is leading a delegation of Israeli defense companies to the ADEX 2025 exhibition, taking place at Seoul Airport in South Korea.

Among the participating companies are Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Rafael, Elbit Systems, SDC, and Ophir Optronics, all presenting cutting-edge technologies in the fields of aviation, space, and defense.

SIBAT has established a national pavilion to support Israeli exhibitors and facilitate meetings with delegations and senior officials from around the world. ADEX is considered one of the leading defense exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region and serves as a key platform for showcasing advanced security technologies.