Investigators of the Louvre Museum robbery in Paris have turned to external companies for assistance in the investigation, in order to prevent a cover-up and rule out possible connections between the investigation officials and the perpetrators of the robbery, as reported on Ynet.

According to the report, among the companies hired to participate in the investigation is CGI Group, headed by former Shin Bet chief Yaakov Peri. The company previously investigated the "billion-dollar robbery" in Germany in 2019, when jewelry and diamonds worth 113 million euros were stolen from a museum in Dresden.