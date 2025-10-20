The Israel Police reported that 40 suspects were arrested following the violent events during the Tel Aviv derby, with 11 of them to be brought to court in the morning hours. According to the police statement, during the use of pyrotechnics at the stadium, approximately 50 smoke grenades were thrown, and dozens of flares and fireworks were used.

According to the update, 42 people were injured during the riots. The police clarified that the investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected.