A senior Hamas official abroad, Mohammad Nazzal, stated that talks are being held with US President Donald Trump as well as a dialogue with senior American officials through several channels, during which Hamas is clarifying its position.

In an interview with the Al-Mashhad channel, Nazzal emphasized: “Hamas is interested and eager to fulfill the commitments it pledged to uphold in the agreement. Hamas does not wish to withdraw from the general framework of the agreement.” However, Nazzal noted that there are difficult issues requiring further dialogue. He made it clear that his organization will not agree to disarm, and that this matter has been deferred for detailed discussion with the other Palestinian factions.