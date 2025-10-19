The IDF confirmed that following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, IDF representatives informed the family of Ronen Tommy Engel that he had been returned for burial.

Ronen Tommy Engel was killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7th, 2023, when he went out to defend his family from terrorists, and his body was taken into the Gaza Strip. Ronen, 54 years old at the time of his death, was abducted from his home in Nir Oz. His death was pronounced on December 1st, 2023. He leaves behind a wife, three children, and a brother. His wife, Karina, and his two daughters, Mika and Yuval, were also abducted and returned as part of the hostage release agreement in November 2023.

The identification procedures at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine are ongoing at this time, and the IDF is in contact with all the families.