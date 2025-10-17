Earlier on Friday, several terrorists were identified exiting a tunnel shaft in the Khan Yunis area and approaching IDF troops operating in the area, causing an imminent threat to them, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit in a statement.

The terrorists were struck, in accordance with the agreement.

Additionally, earlier on Friday, several terrorists were identified exiting a tunnel shaft in the Rafah area and opened fire toward IDF troops in the area, no injuries to IDF troops were reported.

"IDF troops are deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove immediate threats," the IDF said.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)