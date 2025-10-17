Border Police agents, in cooperation with the IDF and with Shin Bet intelligence assistance, operated last night in the village of Rafidiya near Nablus and arrested two suspects. During the operation, one of the suspects tried to escape, was shot in the leg and arrested after receiving medical treatment. The main wanted person turned himself in shortly thereafter.

During searches at the scene, a pistol and two cartridges were found. The two suspects were transferred to the General Security Service for questioning.