Hernan Damiani, a former member of parliament and key figure in the Radical Party in the province of Misiones in Argentina, passed away at the age of 66 following a cardiac event during a live broadcast.

Damiani collapsed while being interviewed live and all attempts to save him were in vain.

Damiani, a lawyer by training, began his political career in the 1980s and was considered a prominent figure in the local and national political arena for over 40 years. Throughout his career, he served as a local and national member of parliament, chaired important committees, and led significant legislative initiatives in the field of law.