Commander of the Nahal Brigade's brigade training base, Lt. Col. D., met today with Captive Survivor Bar Kupershtein, who served as a fighter in Battalion 932 under the command of Lt. Col. D. on October 7th, and with Lt. (res.) Tamir Dodi, a platoon commander in the battalion who was wounded during the fighting.

During the meeting, Nahal Brigade Commander, Lt. Col. A., called from Rafah in the Gaza Strip to speak with Bar and said: "The people of Israel are strong and enduring. I am happy that we succeeded and send a big hug from the entire brigade."