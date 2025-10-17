The Israeli Consulate in New York held an official ceremony commemorating October 7. During the event, Israel’s Consul General in New York Ofir Akunis stated: “The time has come for national reconciliation in the State of Israel. We must not return to the days before October 7. When our forces fought on the battlefield, they did not ask each other about political views - they fought shoulder to shoulder against the enemy to ensure Israel’s security.”

He added: “We will never forget and never forgive Hamas’s attempt to commit genocide against the Jewish people in their homeland. The Nukhba terrorists must be brought to public trial, just as Israel brought the Nazi criminal Adolf Eichmann to justice.”