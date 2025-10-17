The commander of the US Southern Command, Admiral Alvin Holsey, will leave his post at the end of the year, according to a report in the New York Times.

Holsey, who assumed the role less than a year ago, oversaw operations targeting drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean Sea. According to the report, the reason for his departure remains unclear, especially as anti-smuggling efforts are still ongoing. US War Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed Holsey’s departure and wished the admiral success in his future endeavors.