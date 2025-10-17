Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, met on Thursday with Leah Goldin, the mother of Lt. Hadar Goldin who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists during Operation Protective Edge.

Goldin arrived at the UN for urgent meetings with Ambassador Danon and other UN diplomats to emphasize to the international community the moral obligation to act for the return of her son’s body, which has been held by Hamas for over a decade.

Danon stated: “The State of Israel will not rest until all our hostages return home. This is a moral and national imperative. We will not let this issue fade until all the fallen held captive are brought to burial in the Land of Israel.”