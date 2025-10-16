Gal Hirsch, Israel’s Coordinator for Hostages and Missing Persons, on Thursday evening briefed the families of hostages whose bodies are being held by Hamas. The update came during an extended meeting in Jerusalem, led by the Prime Minister, where the issue of hostages was a central topic.

Senior security officials, government ministers, and the negotiation team participated in the discussion. Hirsch assured the families that pressure on Hamas would not only continue but increase, and he pledged: “We will not give up on bringing your loved ones home, as promised and agreed.”