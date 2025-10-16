Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Sa'ar wrote on X: "Truly honored to meet my good friend Italian Deputy PM and FM @Antonio_Tajani at the @MEDialogues that he's hosting in Napoli. I said that the only chance for stability in our region is by implementing the Trump Plan. Hamas is violating it by continuing to hold 19 of our dead hostages. We know that they have the ability to return our dead hostages, while they choose not to. This is severe. I also described Hamas's horrifying mass executions without trial of Palestinians in Gaza during the last days. It is barbaric!"

"The international community must speak out. I thanked my friend for his warm friendship with Israel."