US President Donald Trump mentioned the efforts to return the deceased hostages to Israel, claiming that Hamas is looking for them.

According to the President, "it's a gusome process, I almost hate to talk about it. They're digging, they're actually digging. There are areas where they're digging and their finding a lot of bodies. Then they have to separate the bodies, and some of those bodies have been in there a long time. Some of them are under rubble, and they have to remove the rubble. There are graves, but some died in tunnels that are way down under the earth. The tunnels are three feet high; they lived like this for a long time. It's a horrible atrocity.