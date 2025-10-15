Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar will depart tomorrow (Thursday) for a one-day official visit to Italy.

During his visit, Minister Sa’ar will meet with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini, and President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa. In addition, Minister Sa'ar will meet with the Italy-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Group and with leaders of the local Jewish community.

The Foreign Minister will also participate in the MED Conference taking place in Naples, led by Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.