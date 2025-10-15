The Prime Minister's Office shared: "Following the completion of the identification process by the National Center of Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with the Israel Police and the IDF Rabbinate, IDF representatives notified the families of hostages Uriel Baruch, Staff-Sgt. Tamir Nimrodi and Eitan Levy, may their memories be for a blessing, that their loved ones had been returned to Israel and their identification completed."

"The Government of Israel shares in the deep sorrow of the Baruch, Nimrodi, and Levy families, and all the families of the fallen hostages.

"The Government and the entire establishment for the missing and the captives of the State of Israel are determined, committed, and working tirelessly to return all of our fallen hostages for proper burial in their country.

"The Hamas terrorist organization is required to uphold its commitments to the mediators and return them as part of the implementation of the agreement. We will not compromise on this and will spare no effort until we return all of the fallen hostages, every last one of them. May their memories be for a blessing."