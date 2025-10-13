Four coffins of deceased hostages, escorted by IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) forces, crossed the border into the State of Israel on Monday evening.

The IDF and the Shin Bet said in a joint statement that the coffins are on their way to the National Institute for Forensic Medicine, where identification procedures will be carried out.

IDF representatives are accompanying the families.

