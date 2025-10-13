The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced, "Four coffins of deceased hostages are currently being escorted by IDF and ISA forces on their way to Israel, where they will be transferred to the National Center of Forensic Medicine for identification procedures. The IDF urges the public to act with sensitivity and wait for the official identification, which will first be communicated to the families of the deceased hostages."

"Before crossing into Israeli territory, a military protocol will be held in the Gaza Strip in their memory. During the protocol, IDF soldiers will drape the hostages’ coffins with Israeli flags, salute them, and recite a chapter from the Book of Psalms."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)