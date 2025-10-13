The IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) said in a joint statement, "According to information provided by the Red Cross, two caskets containing the bodies of deceased hostages have been handed over to them and are on their way to IDF and Shin Bet forces in the Gaza Strip. Subsequently, the transfer of two additional caskets of deceased hostages will proceed."

"Hamas is required to comply with the agreement and make the necessary efforts to return all the deceased," the statement added.

