The IDF and ISA stated that according to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to the meeting point in the southern Gaza Strip, where several coffins of deceased hostages will be transferred into their custody.

The IDF is prepared to receive additional coffins of deceased hostages expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit requests from the public to act with sensitivity and wait for the official identification, which will first be provided to the families of the hostages.