Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, the President of the Conference of European Rabbis, released the following statement on the Return of the Hostages today:

"Our hearts are filled with jubilation over the return of the hostages, our brothers and sisters, who have endured unspeakable torment in Gaza’s terror tunnels. As the Biblical Prophet envisioned: “And the ransomed return and come to Zion with song… sorrow and sighing shall flee away” (Isaiah, 35:10).

"The past two years have shown us the horrific and murderous brutality of terror states intent on destroying the Jewish people, but also, in sharp contrast, the unity of our nation.

"IDF soldiers have entered hellish combat, risking and even sacrificing their lives to ensure the hostage’s return. From Austria to Australia, mothers and grandmothers lighting Shabbat candles each week have tearfully prayed for these hostages. Synagogues across Europe and beyond have echoed with chapters of Tehillim [Psalms]. Over these two years, Jewish people have shown that we are one family, bound in pain and in solidarity.

"The road to recovery is far from over. The future remains uncertain, and the path of our nation is strewn with pain and loss. Yet today, as we witness the return of our brothers and sisters from their horrific captivity, our sorrow is mingled with song, our tears with gratitude. We thank President Trump for his leadership in this exchange.

“May the Almighty gather home all who are still in darkness, heal the broken-hearted, and bless His people with peace.”