Members of the Heroism Forum's board called on US President Donald Trump to support Israel in completing the mission to destroy Hamas.

Forum Chairman Yehoshua Shani, father of Uri Mordechai, said: "We came here today to meet with President Trump to tell him: 'Mr. President, thank you very much for what you have done to date and for your contribution to the return of the hostages, but the mission is not complete... We ask you to keep your promise and give your support to the people of Israel... to complete the mission to completely destroy Hamas.'"

Itzik Pitousi, father of Yishai, added: "We are only at the beginning of our work right now... We will continue the entire struggle for which the forum was established: to dismantle Hamas... and to ensure the security of the State of Israel."