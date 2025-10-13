During the morning, thousands of Israel Police officers, Border Guard soldiers and volunteers will be deployed on Route 1, in the Ben-Gurion International Airport area, on the main highways leading to the capital and throughout the city of Jerusalem to maintain public order, security of life and property, regulating and directing traffic, all with an emphasis on minimal disruption to the public's daily life during the state visit.

Roads blocked from 07:30:

* Highway 1 in both directions. Traffic will be diverted to Highway 443.

* ⁠Access to Highway 1 from Highway 6 at the Ben Shemen Interchange

* ⁠Highway 1 from the Ganot Interchange to the Sakharov Interchange.

In Jerusalem, Weizmann Boulevard, Herzl Boulevard, Shazar Boulevard, and Rabin, Ben Zvi, Ruppin, Sussman, Weiz.

Due to the expected traffic congestion in the city of Jerusalem, the Israel Police recommends that the public use public transportation and calls on the public to obey police orders.

Drivers are advised to avoid these areas during visiting hours and to use alternative routes whenever possible.

Drivers are also advised to use the Waze application.