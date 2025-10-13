An urgent phone poll is currently taking place within the government to approve amendments to the decision regarding the release of prisoners. According to the proposal, two security prisoners from the approved list - one already released and another affiliated with Fatah - will be replaced with two prisoners affiliated with Hamas who are not serving life sentences.

Additionally, seven Gazan minors out of the 22 on the list will be removed and replaced with two Gazan women. Furthermore, an exchange will be made between groups of Gazans from the same category based on the considerations of the security establishment, reducing the total number of Gazans to be released from 1,722 to 1,718. The addition of five more Gazans from the same category has also been approved, to serve as a reserve in case they are needed during the night.