According to the Washington Post, while Arab countries publicly condemned the war in Gaza, behind the scenes they expanded security cooperation with Israel. The report is based on US documents, including presentations from the United States Central Command, which reached the newspaper and reveal what the US military called a "regional security structure."

According to the documents, the structure includes Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with Kuwait and Oman as "possible partners." The presentations, which date from 2022 to 2025, document secret meetings between senior officials, joint training and intelligence cooperation.