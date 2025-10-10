Esti and Shalom Yaniv, the parents of Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, announced that they received notice that one of the accomplices in the horrific murder in Hawara will be released after about two and a half years, before his trial concluded.

“The blood on his hands has not yet dried. The very thought that the murderer of our sons will again be driving on the roads we travel makes us tremble with horror. While we rejoice at the return of our abducted brothers, we are obliged to protest. To protest the reward given to a murderer of Jews. To protest the failure to truly safeguard the security of the State of Israel.

“Alas, we will never get Hallel and Yagel back, but we are committed to preventing the next murder. Am Yisrael Chai — strong and victorious! Our demand of the defense establishment: ensure that the next murder does not happen. Stop this mistaken approach! The planners of the next massacre are already working on it.”