The Israel Police is completing its preparations ahead of the state visit of US President Donald Trump, which is expected to take place this coming Monday. Thousands of police officers, Border Police troops, and volunteers will be deployed throughout the day to secure the event and maintain public order.

Operation “Blue Shield 6” will be conducted under the command of Police Commissioner Dani Levy and led by senior police officials. The main preparations will focus on the Ben Gurion Airport area, the Jerusalem District, and the main routes leading to the city. During the visit, significant traffic disruptions and road closures are expected, and the public is urged to stay updated through ongoing police announcements. In addition, the operation of any aircraft, including drones, is strictly prohibited in the airspace over Ben Gurion Airport and Jerusalem.