The Central District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the Central District Court in Lod against Amin Hassan Abd al-Qader Azzam, a 22-year-old resident of Tayibe, for planning an attempt to kidnap a soldier in order to use him as a bargaining chip to force Israel to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

According to the indictment, Azzam downloaded Hamas working papers onto his device describing combat methods, sought to obtain weapons, and attempted to recruit additional partners for the plan. He is charged with preparing to commit a terrorist act — kidnapping for the purpose of murder or extortion.