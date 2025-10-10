Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer explained during the Cabinet meeting last night his decision to resign from the government: "At the beginning of the position, my wife gave me a deadline: two years. I was supposed to finish on December 24, but then it turned out that Trump was elected to a second term."

"You can't miss such an opportunity to do big things - so my wife extended it and gave me until June 15. I couldn't tell her, of course, that on June 12 we would attack Iran. Well, so she gave me an extension for another six months and then shortened it to Hoshana Rabbah. Now, on Hoshana Rabbah, the hostages are being released, we'll see what happens next."