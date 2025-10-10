The Israel Prison Service reported that during an operational activity by prison security personnel at the Sharon Prison, a prisoner serving a sentence for illegal entry made a threatening remark to the guards, saying, "Remember what they did to you on October 7."

A search of the prisoner’s belongings uncovered an improvised stabbing weapon. The prisoner was subjected to disciplinary action, a police complaint was filed against him, and he was reclassified as a security prisoner and transferred to a security prison.