Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his congratulations to Prime Minister Netanyahu on the agreement achieved for the release of all of the hostages.

The Prime Minister of India remarked that Prime Minister Netanyahu has always been a close friend, and that the friendship between them will remain steadfast.

The Prime Minister thanked the Prime Minister of India for his support for the State of Israel, and the two agreed to continue working in close cooperation.