Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Israel and Hamas reaching an agreement on the first stage of President Trump's peace deal.

"It is important that the prospect of establishing lasting peace in the Middle East is drawing closer to being realized. This matters not only for that one region, but for the whole world. An agreement is moving forward that could help everyone. If violence and war are halted in one part of the world, global security increases for all.

"We are grateful to President Trump and the United States for their leadership, and to every country and leader who are helping. We hope that the Israeli hostages, held for more than two years, will be released, and there will be no more victims in Gaza. And we hope that global efforts will likewise be sufficient to achieve real peace for our country, in our region.

"Russia remains the largest source of war and terror in the world today, and we expect just and firm international pressure on this aggressor to bring about lasting peace and guaranteed security."