Shas chairman Aryeh Deri welcomed the historic agreement for the release of the hostages, saying: “Blessed are You… who has granted us life, sustained us, and enabled us to reach this time. With a heart full of joy and emotion, I thank the Almighty for the historic agreement to free our brothers held captive.”

Deri expressed his gratitude to President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and the IDF soldiers for their steadfastness and dedication to the people of Israel. He added: “Together with all of Israel, I pray that we may fulfill the verse, ‘You shall rejoice in your festival and be only joyful’— to see the hostages return home safely, our fallen brought to eternal rest in the land of Israel, and that we may all dwell together in a sukkah of peace and unity.”