Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Donald Trump, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement Wednesday night.

"The two held a very moving and warm conversation, congratulating each other on the historic achievement of signing the agreement for the release of all hostages. The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for all his efforts and global leadership, and President Trump congratulated the Prime Minister on his determined leadership and the actions he led."

"The two agreed to continue their close cooperation. Additionally, the Prime Minister invited President Trump to address the Israeli Knesset," the statement said.