In accordance with the operational situation assessment, the IDF, in coordination with Israel Railways, has approved the removal of the protective railcars positioned along the Ashkelon-Sderot railway line.

The removal of these protective railcars, which are stationed on one of the tracks, will enable the full reopening of the train line.

This step was made possible following significant operational activity carried out by IDF troops under the Southern Command in the northern Gaza Strip area, and after a comprehensive operational review conducted in recent weeks.

"The IDF regards the railway as a vital national and strategic infrastructure for the State of Israel and a key component in the rehabilitation of the western Negev. Therefore, every effort was made in order to enable its reopening in the safest and most efficient manner possible," the IDF stated.