Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday held a phone call to discuss the current situation in the Middle East, the Kremlin stated.

"Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The sides discussed in detail the current developments in the Middle East, including in the context of the US president’s plan for the normalization in the Gaza Strip," the statement said.

