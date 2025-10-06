President Isaac Herzog spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who called to express condolences on behalf of his country ahead of the two-year anniversary of the October 7th terrorist attack.

During the conversation, the Chancellor reiterated his full support for Israel's continued participation in the Eurovision Song Contest, expressed hope for the realization of US President Trump's plan, and for the immediate return of all the hostages. The Chancellor spoke about a recent meeting he had with the families of the hostages, and emphasized Germany's deep sympathy with Israel's pain.