Earlier today (Monday), the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Hasan Ali Jamil Atwi, a key terrorist in Hezbollah’s Aerial Defense Unit in the Nabatieh area in Lebanon.

The terrorist led the reestablishment and rearmament efforts of the terror organization’s Aerial Defense Unit, and was a significant source of operational knowledge. He also maintained contact with and purchased equipment from the unit’s leaders in Iran.

The IDF stated that Hasan Ali Jamil Atwi’s activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and his elimination further degrades Hezbollah’s military reestablishment efforts.