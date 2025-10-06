Using Air Force aircraft, the IDF attacked a number of Hezbollah terrorist targets in the Bekaa Region, including military camps of the 'Radwan' force, where they identified Hezbollah terrorists.

The IDF stated that the military camps that were attacked are used by Hezbollah to conduct terrorist training and education for planning and executing terrorist plots against IDF forces and citizens of Israel.

As part of the terrorist training and education in the camps, the terrorists undergo shooting drills and additional training in the use of various types of weapons.