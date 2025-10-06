The event was attended by soldiers from the Tavor Company of the Rescue Brigade - the same company that encountered the surprise attack on the Home Front Air Base.

A memorial ceremony was held at the end of the run, during which candles were lit, and the staff members shared personal memories of the fallen.

Names of the fallen: Major Adir Abudi z"l, Captain Or Mozes z"l, Lieutenant Adar Ben Simon z"l, Lieutenant Yannai Kaminka z"l, Staff sergeant Eden Alon Levy, Staff sergeant Omri Niv Firshtein z"l, and Corporal Neria Aaron Nagari z"lץ