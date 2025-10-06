Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told "Asharq Al-Awsat" that "the first guarantor for the implementation of the US President's plan to end the war in Gaza is President Trump himself."

Yesterday, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey issued a joint statement in which they pledged "to support efforts aimed at implementing the provisions of Trump's proposal, to work to end the war in Gaza immediately and to reach a comprehensive agreement."