Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded to a letter sent by MK Yitzhak Goldknopf to the Prime Minister, in which Goldknopf compared IDF draft dodgers to hostages.

"I have no expectations from Goldknopf because he genuinely believes that draft dodgers are comparable to hostages. It’s simply disgraceful. For him. My problem is with a government of the dark alliance of Smotrich-Netanyahu-Goldknopf, which is currently indoctrinating hundreds of thousands of children with this distorted anti-Zionist worldview."

"My problem is with parties that call themselves 'Zionist' but support this shameful draft-dodging phenomenon purely for political and personal interests. Very soon, we will replace this group, this government of failure and decay, and open a new, remarkable chapter for the people of Israel," Bennett said.