The Coordinator for Prisoners and Missing Persons, Gal Hirsch, updated the hostages' families ahead of the Sharm el-Sheikh summit.

"The Prime Minister has instructed us to set out tomorrow and begin the negotiation talks in Sharm el-Sheikh. I will do my utmost to stay in touch with you from there as much as possible," Hirsch said, adding: "We are heading tomorrow to negotiate the return of all our loved ones, the hostages, both the living and the fallen - committed and determined. We will make every effort to provide clarity as much as possible."