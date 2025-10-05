The chairman of United Torah Judaism, MK Yitzhak Goldknopf, congratulated the Prime Minister on the hostage deal but added a caveat.

"In light of the unbearable price set in the deal, which includes the release of approximately 250 terrorists 'with blood on their hands' - a matter that severely harms bereaved families and terror victims - the state has a responsibility to ensure that their release does not pose a threat to the security of Israeli citizens," he said.

He also called on the Prime Minister to work for the release of haredi draft dodgers "so that they too can celebrate the Sukkot holiday with joy and peace alongside their families."