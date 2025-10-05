The Israeli Foreign Ministry updated that 29 more provocateurs from the Sumud flotilla were deported today from Israel to Spain. The deportees are citizens of Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

"As we said, Israel is keen to have all the participants of this provocation deported as quickly as possible, but some of them deliberately chose to prolong the legal deportation process, preferring to linger in Israel," the ministry wrote in a statement.

"All the legal rights of the participants in this PR stunt are fully upheld. Don’t believe the fake news they are spreading," it added.