Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded to US President Donald Trump's statement regarding Hamas' response to his peace plan for Gaza.

"President Trump is right that there is an unprecedented opportunity here to secure the release of the hostages and end the war. Israel must announce that it is joining the discussions led by President Trump to finalize the details of the deal," said Lapid.

"I have informed the US administration that Netanyahu has political backing to move forward with this process," he added.

