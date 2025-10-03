Captivity survivor Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was released two weeks ago, two and a half years after being kidnapped in Iraq, wrote in her first post in Hebrew on the X network, "I thank from the bottom of my heart the director of the hostages and all the parties who worked with determination and dedication for my release. Special thanks to the amazing medical teams for their dedicated care. Thank you to everyone who worked to free me from captivity. I have no words to describe the feeling of happiness to be free and with my family. All the hostages and their families deserve to experience this feeling."