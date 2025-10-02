Yisrael Ganz — Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council said following the attempted ramming attack at the Bell checkpoint this evening: "I have just finished an on-site debrief with the Judea and Samaria Division commander, Brig. Gen. Kobi Heller, and the commander of the Binyamin Brigade, Col. A. at the scene of the attempted attack at the Bell checkpoint. Thanks to the alertness of the fighters on the ground, a major disaster was prevented."

"A direct line can be drawn between the attempted attack near Highway 443, not far from Modi'in, and the horrific attack in Manchester. In both cases we see the terrorists’ intent: to annihilate and kill every Jew, here in the country and around the world.

"The security escalation that followed immediately after a renewed, dangerous pledge to allow the possibility of a Palestinian state proves once again that we must not let them think they can defeat us. We will do everything to prevent that, but to do so we need a government.

"How many more reminders will we need before we do the obvious and apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria?" he wondered