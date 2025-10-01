Mahmoud Salameh, an Israeli citizen who had been imprisoned in Jordan for about three months, was returned to Israel this afternoon (Wednesday) and handed over to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

Following contacts held in recent months with the assistance of the Shin Bet, the Foreign Ministry, and the Israel Police, the citizen was transferred from Jordan to Israel via the Jordan River crossing.

He will undergo medical examinations, be questioned, and meet with his family. The circumstances of the incident are under review by the security forces.